Rapper Boosie Hunts Down Stalker Harassing His Family

Boosie tracked down a stalker making false DCFS calls to his house and tied her to a Cash App account.

Boosie offered $1,000 to anyone who could identify a phone number that kept calling Child Protective Services on him and his fiancée, Rajel.

“He went live on Instagram with the number, desperate for help.

“If anybody know this number that I just posted on Instagram, I need you to call me at the number that I got on the caption so I can figure this out,” Boosie said. “This number keep calling Child Protective Services on me. So I’m trying to get to the bottom of this, find out who this is. Child Protective came to me right here at the house. And I’m trying to find out who this is ASAP. If you know this number, this number in your phone, I got a thousand dollars for you. All right.”

He went from posting a bounty to cracking the case himself in record time because the Louisiana rapper says he already found his stalker.

According to Boosie, he tied a woman’s number to a CashApp account and he thinks she’s been making false reports and trying to wreck his life.

“I found out already, tied her to her CashApp. Ya done. Ya done. And she’s a Boosie stalker. I’m all over her page. This is what people do, you crazy b####,” he said.

I FOUND THE STALKER WHO CALLED CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES ON ME N RAJEL 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/C9O9F1BTGE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 17, 2026

Making false DCFS calls is serious business, and Boosie’s not taking it lightly. He’s been dealing with way too much drama lately, and this stalker situation is just the latest headache.

Last week, things got even worse when gunfire erupted at his Akron, Ohio show.

While Boosie was performing at the Field House Lounge, shots rang out mid-set, leaving three people injured.

Police say the gunman slipped through security and got into an altercation with someone in the crowd.

Boosie ducked and ran for cover as fans scattered. The suspect fled on foot, and cops don’t believe Boosie was the target, but it’s another reminder of the violence that follows him to every venue.

Now he’s dealing with both a stalker and an active shooter situation.

The Akron Police Department is still investigating the shooting and looking for surveillance footage that might lead to an arrest.

No word yet if Boosie is going to press charges against the women he claimed sent CPS to his house.