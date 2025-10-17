Rapper Cisco Go Crazy Sentenced To Jail In Washington Rape Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cisco Go Crazy was handed down a jail sentence in Washington after pleading guilty to third-degree rape tied to a 2020 party incident.

Rapper Cisco Go Crazy was sentenced to six months in jail and one year of community custody in Lewis County Superior Court after pleading guilty to third-degree rape stemming from a 2020 party in Randle, Washington.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Francisco Prater, received the punishment from Judge Joely Yeager on Wednesday (October 15). The sentence follows a plea deal that reduced his original charge of second-degree rape, filed in April 2021, to a lesser offense.

According to The Daily Chronicle, the incident occurred on January 6, 2020, when Prater allegedly had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent.

Prosecutors recommended the six-month term and 12 months of community custody as part of the agreement.

Prater, who is from Edmonds, was taken into custody immediately after sentencing. He did not provide a statement in court. Instead, he allowed the judge to rely on police reports and the probable cause statement to support the plea.

Judge Yeager also issued a five-year no-contact order protecting the victim, following the state’s recommendation.

Court records show the standard sentencing range for third-degree rape, a Class C felony, is six to 12 months. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Two other men were initially charged in connection with the same incident — Lil Mosey (real name Lathan Moses Echols) and Bandkidjay (real name Joshua Darrow).

Their cases were separated from Prater’s in early 2023. Both were acquitted by a Lewis County jury in March after roughly seven hours of deliberation.