Rapper Cisco Go Crazy Sentenced To Jail In Washington Rape Case

Rapper Cisco Go Crazy was sentenced to six months in jail and one year of community custody in Lewis County Superior Court after pleading guilty to third-degree rape stemming from a 2020 party in Randle, Washington.
The 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Francisco Prater, received the punishment from Judge Joely Yeager on Wednesday (October 15). The sentence follows a plea deal that reduced his original charge of second-degree rape, filed in April 2021, to a lesser offense.
According to The Daily Chronicle, the incident occurred on January 6, 2020, when Prater allegedly had sex with a woman who was too intoxicated to consent.
Prosecutors recommended the six-month term and 12 months of community custody as part of the agreement.
Prater, who is from Edmonds, was taken into custody immediately after sentencing. He did not provide a statement in court. Instead, he allowed the judge to rely on police reports and the probable cause statement to support the plea.
Judge Yeager also issued a five-year no-contact order protecting the victim, following the state’s recommendation.
Court records show the standard sentencing range for third-degree rape, a Class C felony, is six to 12 months. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Two other men were initially charged in connection with the same incident — Lil Mosey (real name Lathan Moses Echols) and Bandkidjay (real name Joshua Darrow).
Their cases were separated from Prater’s in early 2023. Both were acquitted by a Lewis County jury in March after roughly seven hours of deliberation.