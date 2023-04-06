Lil Mosey Talks Rebuilding His Life After Not Guilty Verdict In Rape Case [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lathan Moses Stanley Echols faced a second-degree rape charge in Lewis County, Washington. Last month, a jury found the rapper/singer, better known as Lil Mosey, not guilty of the alleged crime.

Lil Mosey sat down with Billboard for an interview following the announcement of the acquittal. The 21-year-old, Seattle-raised musician addressed his two-year-long ordeal with the criminal justice system.

“It’s been tough. It’s definitely been tough mentally. I kinda had to rebuild my whole life,” said Mosey. “It sucks to have something like that be attached to my name, knowing I didn’t do it and the whole world can see that.”

Lil Mosey maintained his innocence since the news broke in 2021. He pleaded not guilty to the rape charge stemming from the alleged January 2020 incident at a cabin in Randle. A conviction could have led to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Certified Hitmaker album creator continued, “The jury found me not guilty. It’s just tough. I’m grateful for the fans that have been here and all the support they’ve shown.” Mosey has already turned his attention back to the music.

Lil Mosey’s “Flu Game” single arrived on March 17. An official music video for the song premiered on the same date. The visuals have amassed more than 2.2 million YouTube views. “Flu Game” joins a catalog that includes the 2x-Platinum “Noticed” and the Top 10 hit “Blueberry Faygo.”

“My voice is changing so when recording I see myself hitting a bunch of different types of notes. Notes that when I was like 16, 17 – my voice would crack,” explained Mosey. “Now, I’m a man so I can hit certain notes that I wasn’t able to hit. The songs I’m creating are just, to me, next level.”