Rapper Lil OT Shot Dead In Mall Parking Lot

Hamilton rapper Lil OT was shot dead Monday night in the Burlington Centre Mall parking lot in what police call a targeted attack.

Rapper Lil OT was shot dead Monday night in a Burlington mall parking lot after gunmen opened fire outside a restaurant in Ontario, Canada.

According to local reports, Halton cops got the call at 10:10 P.M. about shots fired at Burlington Centre. They found Lil OT bleeding in the parking lot. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t make it.

The 24-year-old rapper died at the hospital. Two shooters ran off in a white SUV after the attack. Police say the person was targeted.

Lil OT had survived gun violence before. Back in November 2023, someone shot up his family’s Hamilton with over 50 bullets. Six family members were home that night, but nobody got hurt.

Ahmed Issak-Hussan pleaded guilty to that drive-by shooting in December. The court heard he used to be friends with Lil OT, and they both worked in music. Cops caught Issak-Hussan on a wiretap admitting he did the shooting.

Lil OT had built a solid online following, with 27,000 Instagram followers and 10,000 Spotify listeners. His debut mixtape, “JamesVille,” pulled over 10 million streams.

His YouTube videos racked up hundreds of thousands of views. His track “Believe It or Not” hit 162,000 views, while a Six Entertainment interview reached 32,000 views.

His second project, Written in Stone, dropped last fall. The rapper had an upcoming 14-song album called Invisible Scars in the works.

Lil OT talked about the dangers of street life in his final interview. “A lot of these young boys joining the streets think it’s fun out here,” he warned. “It’s not fun out here.”

He described losing friends and how it changed him. “I don’t even laugh the same. I can’t even a lot of stuff is different now. Like you’re not the same person after that.”