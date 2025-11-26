Rapper Mack Mulla Heading To Prison For Two Decades Over Drug Empire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mack Mulla teamed up with Jim Jones, Cassidy and Albee Al before his rap dreams collapsed in a federal courtroom, where he was sentenced to over 20 years for running a multi-state drug ring.

The 32-year-old New York rapper, born James Rodriguez Jr., was handed a 242-month federal prison sentence by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

The conviction capped off a sprawling case that linked his Hip-Hop persona to a fentanyl and marijuana trafficking operation stretching from Pennsylvania to New York.

According to federal prosecutors, Mulla used his music connections and a storefront called Mulla Fashion on Scott Street as a front for his narcotics business.

The building doubled as a clothing shop and recording studio, but behind the scenes, it served as the command center for a drug enterprise that moved over a kilogram of fentanyl and eight kilograms of marijuana between 2021 and 2022.

During coordinated raids, law enforcement uncovered 800 grams of marijuana, 37 grams of fentanyl, firearms and tactical gear at the Scott Street location. A second stash house in Wilkes-Barre turned up 159 grams of fentanyl, 400 grams of marijuana and more weapons.

Investigators also discovered that Mulla had international ties, including documented travel to Mexico, where he allegedly met with members of the MS-13 gang to secure supply lines.

The case nearly escalated further when prosecutors charged Mulla with drug delivery resulting in death.

They claimed that the drugs he supplied led to the fatal overdose of Luzerne County resident Anthony Greskewicz in October 2021. However, a jury acquitted him of that charge and another related to firearm possession during drug trafficking.

The investigation was a joint effort involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.