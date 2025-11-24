Rapper Who Attempted To Blow Up Gas Station With Flamethrower Fumes On Instagram

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Twista Cheese posted defiant religious messages on Instagram after being sentenced to over eight years for a flamethrower attack.

Rapper Twista Cheese used Instagram to broadcast his defiance and religious devotion just hours after being sentenced to over eight years in prison for a violent petrol station assault involving a homemade flamethrower in Birmingham.

The 32-year-old rapper didn’t stay quiet after a judge at Birmingham Crown Court labeled him a “dangerous offender” and handed down a lengthy sentence.

Instead, his Instagram account lit up with a series of raw, profanity-laced posts that mixed personal accountability with spiritual conviction, according to BirminghamLive.

“They can take away my freedom but they can’t take break my spirit ALLAh is the greatest everything is written alhamdulilah if I’m still alive will come out stronger and better inshallah,” he wrote.

The Instagram flurry followed an “Official Management Announcement” confirming Twista Cheese’s incarceration and hinting at a possible 2026 release. The statement encouraged followers to keep streaming his music.

“This is not the end – only a pause,” the post declared. Twista Cheese’s sentencing stemmed from a disturbing January incident at Holloway Head service station.

Prosecutors said he turned an aerosol can and a lighter into a flamethrower to blast fire at a shop worker after a dispute over a fuel charge and cigarettes.

Surveillance footage captured him climbing through the service window to continue the attack inside, then torching a Tango Ice Blast machine before heading outside and firing flames into the air near the gas pumps.

The court heard that the rapper shouted, “I’m a terrorist, I will kill you” and

“I will burn this shop and you also” before launching the assault. When he later called the police, he identified himself as “Satan” and told officers, “Allah told me to do that.”

His defense team pointed to his long-standing mental health issues, including schizophrenia and PTSD linked to his past in Somalia.

They also cited cannabis use as a factor that worsened his condition. Attorney Jasvir Mann said Twista Cheese showed “genuine remorse” when mentally stable.

But the judge wasn’t convinced. Recorder Sunil Khanna said the Drill rapper had expressed “terrorist ideologies” and “misogynist and racist views” during probation interviews, and ruled that he posed a high risk to the public.

On IG, Twista Cheese denied reports and suggested he was the victim in the whole ordeal.

“Shop keeper try rob me I payed for old white guy in the queue in the shop he try over charged me said I put petrol in the car then he gave my money back I gave him the money back he didn’t try give my cigrates and I crashed out what I done was unacceptable but f### it Allah is the greatest I’m going do my time 🕰️ come out stronger and better,” the rapper said.

The sentence includes six years and nine months in custody, plus a two-year extended license period after release to allow for close supervision.