Rapper’s Lunatic Wife Gets 12 Years For Killing & Dismembering Him

A rapper’s wife was sentenced for killing and dismembering her rapper husband, with courts detailing her horrific acts.

A Russian woman received a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence after a Russian court convicted her of murdering and dismembering her rapper husband in a case that has captivated international attention for its gruesome details.

The 41-year-old widow collapsed and required medical assistance when the verdict was announced in the Russian courtroom, marking the end of a lengthy legal battle.

Her legal troubles started when Ukrainian rapper Alexander Yushko’s dismembered remains were discovered in 2020.

The rapper, who performed under the stage name Andy Cartwright, was allegedly killed by an insulin injection before Kokhal used a knife and hacksaw to dismember his body.

Court testimony revealed the dismemberment began while the victim was still alive, with one expert assessment determining the process started “a few minutes, dozens of minutes before death.”

According to The Sun, Prosecutors accused Kokhal of executing “the perfect murder,” though four separate expert examinations failed to definitively prove she was the killer.

The conviction came despite the lack of blood evidence at the couple’s St. Petersburg apartment, where investigators said all surfaces and utensils had been “washed with vinegar.”

The case took a disturbing turn when authorities alleged Kokhal engaged in necrophilia and cannibalism, claiming she “drank her dead husband’s blood and had sex with his corpse.”

Body parts were reportedly stored in the refrigerator, processed through washing machine cycles, and some remains were allegedly fed to rats in the yard.

Kokhal maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings, insisting Yushko died from a drug overdose.

She claimed her actions were motivated by a desire to protect his reputation from the “inglorious” circumstances of his death, wanting to shield his fans from knowledge of his addiction struggles.

The Ukrainian-born rapper was reportedly having a secret affair with a fan at the time of his death, adding another layer of complexity to the domestic tragedy. Court records indicate the couple had been experiencing marital difficulties before the fatal incident occurred.

During her final court appearance, Kokhal stated that all her actions were aimed at “protection from evil,” but offered no further explanation before fainting when the sentence was delivered.