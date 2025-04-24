Ray J Changes Tune On Diddy After Suggesting Shannon Sharpe Should Whip Mogul 1,000 Times

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J reversed course on Diddy’s legal fate during a livestream, calling the charges “weak” months after demanding public punishment on a podcast.

Ray J pivoted sharply on his stance toward Sean “Diddy” Combs, telling viewers during a livestream with YouTuber Sneako that he believes the embattled Hip-Hop mogul could walk away from his federal case despite facing serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Puffy ’bout to get out too, on the dead homies” Ray J said during the stream. “All that s### they’re trying to charge that n#### for is nonsense, bro. He did something bad that we all seen and that s###’s unacceptable, but that’s not what the charges are for. The charges are weak, and it’s not funny and it’s not okay.”

The remarks mark a dramatic reversal from Ray J’s earlier comments on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in January 2024, where he called for Diddy to be publicly punished.

“The homie need a public whipping… 100 lashes… 1,000 lashes. That would help. 1,000 lashes from everybody that you’ve slained and hurt. 1,000 lashes publicly,” Ray J said at the time. “1,000, that would help. 1,000 lashes made by you, somebody your size that’s gon’ give it to him. Not my size. My arm hurts. Your size, n#### ain’t gon make it past nine.”

Ray J’s shift in tone comes as Diddy remains behind bars in New York, where he’s been held without bail since September 2024. His federal trial is scheduled to begin May 5, 2025, after a judge denied his request for a delay.

Diddy, 54, is facing five felony charges, including racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. Prosecutors allege the crimes occurred over a 20-year span and involved coercing women—sometimes with drugs or threats—into sexual acts, some of which were filmed and involved male sex workers.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations.

Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe—once imagined by Ray J as the man to deliver public justice—now faces his own legal troubles.

The former NFL star and media personality is being sued for $50 million in a civil case involving rape accusations, making him an unlikely candidate for any moral high ground in the Diddy saga.

The judge presiding over Diddy’s case has ruled that most unrelated sexual assault claims will be excluded from trial, and most alleged victims will be allowed to testify under pseudonyms.