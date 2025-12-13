Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Are Worse Than Diddy In RICO Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J escalated his legal war by claiming Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner commit worse crimes than convicted mogul Diddy.

"Kim's and Kris' RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of," Ray J stated in legal filings obtained by TMZ. "Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them."

“Kim’s and Kris’ RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of,” Ray J stated in legal filings obtained by TMZ. “Kim and Kris have repeatedly and obviously conducted racketeering activity for years, and no one has stopped them.”

The comparison comes after Diddy was convicted on two prostitution-related counts and sentenced to over four years in prison.

Ray J’s latest court filing reveals he consulted ChatGPT to strengthen his legal arguments. The AI chatbot allegedly “entrenched” his beliefs that Kim and Kris operate as racketeers through their business dealings.

The legal battle stems from decades of disputes over the infamous 2003 sex tape that launched Kim’s career.

Ray J and Kim filmed their intimate encounter during a vacation in Cabo to celebrate her 23rd birthday in October 2003. The tape remained private until February 2007, when Vivid Entertainment released it as Kim Kardashian, Superstar, just months before Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered.

Ray J now claims Kim and Kris orchestrated the release of the tape as part of a calculated publicity scheme.

He alleges they conspired with Vivid Entertainment to “defraud the public with their fake lawsuit” – referring to Kim’s initial legal action against the p### company that she later settled for a reported $5 million.

The current legal mess began in October 2025 when Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation.

They accused him of falsely claiming federal authorities were investigating them for RICO violations during a livestream. Ray J had suggested the feds were building a case against the family similar to the charges Diddy faced.

Ray J fired back with his own lawsuit in November 2025, alleging Kim and Kris violated a $6 million settlement agreement related to the sex tape. He claims they agreed never to publicly discuss the tape again, but broke that promise when Kim addressed it during interviews and on her reality show.

In his latest filing, Ray J accuses the Kardashians of credit card fraud, claiming they racked up $850,000 in charges on his family’s credit cards. He also alleges they sent lawyers to “extort” him after he discussed the sex tape on a podcast in June 2024.

“To me, Kim and Kris have repeatedly engaged in a criminal enterprise and racketeering activity, violating RICO over and over again,” Ray J declared in court documents. “I have no doubt about that.”

The singer’s attorney, Howard King, filed the paperwork asking a judge to dismiss the Kardashians’ defamation lawsuit. Ray J maintains his RICO claims are protected speech and that his accusations have merit.

Ray J’s comparison to Diddy carries extra weight given the release of 50 Cent’s blockbuster documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which exposes the mogul’s wrongdoing.

The sex tape controversy has followed both Ray J and Kim for nearly two decades.

What began as a private moment between young lovers became the foundation for one of entertainment’s biggest empires. Kim parlayed the notoriety into reality TV fame, business ventures worth billions and global celebrity status.

But Ray J claims the success came through illegal means. He alleges the family has operated a criminal enterprise since 2007, using fraud and extortion to build their brand while silencing anyone who threatens their narrative.