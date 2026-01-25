Ray J Out Of Hospital, But Heart Barely Functioning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J said his heart is only functioning at 25% after his Vegas hospital stay, but he also announced 25 new dating shows.

Ray J walked out of a Las Vegas hospital this week with his heart barely keeping him alive. The R&B singer dropped an update about his condition during a recent video update.

His heart’s working at just 25% capacity after a severe pneumonia and heart pain scare landed him in the hospital on January 6.

“My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” Ray J said in the video, as he smoked what looked like a cigarette.

Doctors ran X-rays and an echocardiogram on the 44-year-old “One Wish” singer during his hospital stay. Sources close to Ray J said he experienced severe pneumonia coupled with heart pains that required immediate medical attention.

This marks Ray J’s second major battle with pneumonia in recent years.

Back in 2021, he fought a life-threatening case of non-COVID pneumonia. It was so severe that he thought he might die. The condition required him to stay in the hospital’s COVID wing despite testing negative for the virus.

His recovery from that illness took several weeks, but he eventually regained full breathing capacity without needing ongoing oxygen support.

Despite his heart functioning at quarter capacity, Ray J’s already planning his next business moves. He’s launching an ambitious slate of dating shows through his Tronix Network partnership with Zeus Network.

“The New Tronix Network is back in full effect. I wanna thank the Zeus Network for powering us and for bringing this new wave to us. The Tronix Network will be a full dating show network.”

Ray said he has 25 new dating shows he is working on, starting with For the Love of Ray J 3, powered by Zeus.

Love Cabin 2 is on the way as well and he said the Love Cabin reunion show is “probably one of the most explosive reunions you’ll probably ever see,” Ray J explained.

Zeus Network has been Ray J’s primary television partner for several dating and reality shows over the past few years. The platform specializes in urban entertainment content and has built a strong following.