Ray J Rushed To Hospital Amid Mounting Legal & Financial Pressure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J is hospitalized in Vegas with pneumonia and heart pain following his Thanksgiving arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on Princess Love.

Ray J was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital Tuesday night after experiencing severe chest pain and being diagnosed with pneumonia, marking another devastating blow in what has become the worst period of his life.

The 44-year-old singer remains hospitalized, where doctors are conducting X-rays and an echocardiogram to determine the extent of his heart issues, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

This health emergency comes just six weeks after Ray J’s explosive Thanksgiving Day meltdown that resulted in his arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestreamed argument at their home.

The November 27 incident began when Ray J went live on social media, immediately ranting that he was having “the worst Thanksgiving in the world” as Princess Love attempted to take their two children from his house.

Viewers watched in horror as the livestream captured Ray J becoming increasingly agitated while holding what appeared to be a firearm, with Princess Love holding their young daughter nearby during the confrontation.

Los Angeles police arrested Ray J at 4 A.M. that morning after Princess Love called 911, telling officers he had threatened her and their children with the weapon.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office has since hit Ray J with six misdemeanor charges, including brandishing a firearm, use of force, and child endangerment, each carrying potential jail time.

A judge extended the restraining order against Ray J through the holidays, preventing him from seeing his children during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations with his family.

Ray J’s legal team has filed multiple motions attempting to modify the restraining order, arguing that the separation from his children is causing him severe emotional distress and affecting his mental health.

The singer has maintained his innocence, claiming in recent interviews that he never pointed the gun directly at Princess Love but was trying to protect his children from being taken from his home.

Adding to his mounting stress, American Express filed a lawsuit against Ray J and his company Tronix Network just days before his arrest, seeking $139,849.85 in unpaid credit card debt. The financial lawsuit alleges breach of contract over the massive unpaid balance, with court documents showing Ray J has failed to make payments on the account for several months.

Medical experts say the combination of legal troubles, financial pressure, and family separation can create a perfect storm of stress that manifests in physical symptoms like chest pain and compromised immune function.

The stress can also trigger cardiovascular symptoms, including chest pain, elevated blood pressure, and heart palpitations, particularly in individuals with existing risk factors.

This marks the second time Ray J has battled pneumonia in recent years, having been hospitalized in Miami in 2021 with a non-COVID case that was so severe he feared for his life.

During that previous illness, Ray J required oxygen support and had to use an inhaler for weeks while recovering from the respiratory infection.

Ray J’s next court appearance regarding the restraining order modification is set for January 15.