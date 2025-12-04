Ray J Massive AMEX Debt May Explain Thanksgiving Crash Out

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J faces mounting financial pressure with $139,849 credit card debt lawsuit while his controversial streaming antics land him in jail.

Ray J finds himself drowning in a sea of financial and legal troubles as American Express filed a lawsuit demanding $139,849.85 in unpaid credit card debt just days before his Thanksgiving arrest.

The November 19 lawsuit against the singer and his Tronix Network streaming platform reveals Ray J stopped making payments in May, leaving the massive balance unpaid, according to Us Weekly.

The timing raises questions about whether financial desperation drove his increasingly erratic online behavior. In a resurfaced interview with Cam Newton, Ray J admitted his public meltdowns are calculated business moves.

“The worse it gets, the better it gets for us, impression-wise, algorithm-wise, profit-wise,” he explained. “So the worse I get, the more money I can make. All I gotta do is crash.”

This strategy may explain his Thanksgiving livestream that ended with his arrest. During the broadcast, Ray J appeared to load a gun while arguing with his estranged wife, Princess Love, over their children.

When Love tried removing their daughter from the volatile situation, Ray J threatened another man in the room, saying, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you” and “I’ll kill you.”

Police responded to the Porter Ranch home around 4 A.M. after receiving domestic violence reports. Officers arrested Ray J on felony criminal threat charges and he posted $50,000 bail for release.

The incident highlights how Ray J’s admitted strategy of “crashing out” for profit may have crossed dangerous lines. His Tronix Network platform, launched in 2024, appears to be struggling financially, as evidenced by the credit card lawsuit.

Princess Love broke her silence after the arrest, accusing Ray J of “terrorizing” women and confirming he pointed the weapon at her and family members.

She filed for divorce in February 2024, marking their fourth attempt to end their turbulent marriage.

Ray J denied pointing the gun at Princess Love during the livestream, responding, “I didn’t point nothing at y’all” when she accused him. He later posted a since-deleted Instagram video defending his actions and denying any intention to hurt anyone.