Ray Vaughn Fires Back At Joey Badass With “Hoe Era” As Feud Heats Up

“B#### you washed/You ain’t carrying no torch/You let Ice Spice turn into the King of New York.”

Less than 24 hours after Joey Bada$$ took a shot at Ray Vaughn as part of Red Bull’s freestyle series, the Top Dawg Entertainment tour de force has returned with the Tariq and OhGoddc-produced “Hoe Era.” He even came armed with a new nickname for the Pro Era rapper: Hoey.

“Aye Hoey is you stupid or is you dumb?!” he begins. It picks up with, “Baby teeth you ain’t even got a plaque yeah/Fact check, we want to see the numbers like a math test/Run Joey, run, we gonna name it that your back pack/You should act more, yeah, you should rap less.”

Vaughn tries to end the New York-bred rapper with the line, “B#### you washed/You ain’t carrying no torch/You let Ice Spice turn into the King of New York.”

Red Bull 1520 enlisted Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ and Ab-Soul for its “Spiral Freestyle” series on Tuesday (May 13). Joey Bada$$ dropped lines aimed at both Daylyt and Vaughn.

“I shine through the late night,” he rapped. “I ain’t gotta lose no sleep to break Daylyt/Shouldn’t give you the time of day/But f### it shine a light on ’em, I’m a light Ray/If you need the attention, tell Top he gotta pay.”

Joey essentially sparked an East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry with “The Ruler’s Back” in January, when he rapped, “Too much West Coast dick lickin’/I’m hearin’ n##### throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’/’Cause if we talkin’ bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings.” He also appeared to target Kendrick Lamar with, “I got murals in my city, f### a nomination/This for every time they left me out the conversation.”

Vaughn responded with “Crashout Heritage,” while Daylyt fired back with “Hiyu.” It was starting to settle until Joey’s Red Bull freestyle.

Check out “Hoe Era” above.