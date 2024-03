Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former Death Row artist returns with an 18-track masterpiece featuring MC Eiht, Krayzie Bone, Spice 1, Kurupt and more.

RBX has returned following a 17-year hiatus, ready to reclaim his spot as a Hip-Hop heavyweight with the release of his comeback album, Hibernation Shivers.

On Friday (March 15), the long-awaited LP arrived via Labcabin Records as a CD and BandCamp exclusive. The release of Hibernation Shivers also marks a triumphant return for the Grammy Award-winning Long Beach native, who was formerly signed to Death Row Records. The 18-track album boasts several high profile contributors, including the West Coast lyrical maestro Ras Kass for their “Hibernation” single.”

“RBX has such an iconic status and physical stature that ‘Hibernation’ seems like the perfect analogy for him dropping a new solo album after a 17-year hiatus,” Ras Kass says. “The Grizzly finally waking up to feast. I’m honored to be the BooBoo to the his Yogi. Salute.”

While Hibernation Shivers serves as a testament to RBX’s enduring influence and talent, it also doubles as a reminder that the bi-coastal competition inherent to Hip-Hop culture and in rap music is still something to take seriously. RBX actually explained in a press statement that his choice for the cover artwork was intentional in that regard, considering the image depicts him destroying the New York skyline.

“I went to Snoop Dogg with the idea of a giant version of myself crushing buildings for my album back in ‘94,” RBX said of the idea for the album artwork. “Next thing I know I see him doing it in the ‘New York, New York’ music video with Daz and Kurupt. That energy helped set off the infamous coastal wars. I’m taking it back and applying the proper energy this time around, ya dig?”

Known for his iconic contributions to Hip-Hop history, RBX has enlisted a star-studded lineup of MCs to join him on his musical journey. From MC Eiht and Krayzie Bone to Spice 1 and Kurupt, the album is a who’s who of rap royalty, promising an unforgettable listening experience for fans old and new. Additional features come by way of KXNG Crooked, Sccit, Chris “The Glove” Taylor and Jellyroll.

Check out Hibernation Shivers below.