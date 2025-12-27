Reality TV Star Busted Over Freak Off – With Dogs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Former reality TV star Tony McCollister was arrested on sick charges involving kids and dogs. The 43-year-old from Warren County faces two felony counts after cops say he uploaded child sex abuse material to his Google account and had sex with two dogs he owned.

The charges include pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal. Court papers say McCollister knowingly possessed and uploaded the illegal material and engaged in sexual acts with the two canines.

McCollister appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge set his bond at $250,000. According to WLWT, prosecutors asked for no contact with minors under 18 and no internet access if he gets out.

They also want him banned from having any pets while his case is pending in court.

McCollister starred on A&E’s Neighbors With Benefits back in 2015. The reality show followed three swinger couples in Hamilton Township, Warren County.

But viewers hated it so much that A&E canceled the show after just two episodes aired. The network pulled the third episode and never brought the show back. Entertainment critics said people couldn’t get behind the premise of watching swingers on TV.

McCollister told the judge, “I think so,” when asked if he understood the charges against him. His next court date is set for December 30 at 11 A.M.

The reality star’s fall from cable TV to criminal court shows how far his life has spiraled since his brief moment of fame. What started as documenting an alternative lifestyle on television has ended with serious felony charges that could send him to prison.