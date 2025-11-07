Rising Miami Rapper Busted In Gang Sweep Over Fake Bank Call Center

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper D30 was arrested with 10 others in Miami gang bust involving fake bank fraud call center and stolen credit cards operation.

D30 found himself in handcuffs on Wednesday after Miami authorities dismantled what they’re calling an elaborate criminal enterprise that mixed violent gang activity with sophisticated financial fraud schemes.

The Hip-Hop artist was among 11 individuals arrested during a multi-agency operation targeting the ABK gang in Southwest Miami-Dade. What started as an investigation into violent crimes quickly evolved into something much more complex when officers discovered a fully operational fake bank fraud call center inside a rental property.

Authorities had been monitoring the residence near Southwest 162nd Street and 100th Court for several days in late October. During their surveillance, investigators “observed numerous associates of a violent gang known as ABK arrive… in high end vehicles ranging over $100,000,” according to police reports.

The Wednesday raid, conducted jointly by Miami Police, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, and FBI agents, uncovered a treasure trove of criminal evidence. Officers seized multiple firearms, including an assault rifle, substantial amounts of cash, stolen credit cards, and the centerpiece of the operation – a sophisticated call center complete with fake background sounds playing through television speakers to create the illusion of a legitimate business environment.

The fraudulent call center served as the group’s primary method for extracting sensitive financial information from unsuspecting victims over the phone. The elaborate setup demonstrated a level of organization that caught even seasoned investigators off guard.

Inside the residence, authorities discovered a poster featuring D30’s face superimposed on a dollar bill with the phrase “In 30 We Trust,” a clear reference to the rapper’s stage name and apparent status within the organization.

Each arrested individual faces multiple charges, with organized scheme to defraud being among the most serious. The financial fraud allegations carry significant penalties and demonstrate the scope of the alleged criminal enterprise.

Most defendants will face an additional hurdle before potential release: they must prove that any money used for bond wasn’t obtained through illegal means. This requirement reflects the court’s concern about the source of the group’s apparent wealth, evidenced by their collection of luxury vehicles worth over $100,000 each.