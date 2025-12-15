Rob Reiner & Wife Had Throats Slit In Gruesome Double Murder As New Details Emerge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by a family member at their Brentwood home.

Rob Reiner died Sunday afternoon after he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by a family member at their Brentwood mansion in what police are investigating as a double homicide.

The legendary director of The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap was 78 years old when he was found dead alongside his 68-year-old wife.

Both victims suffered fatal knife wounds to their throats during what appears to have been a violent confrontation inside their Los Angeles home.

One of Reiner’s daughters discovered the bodies and immediately told responding officers that a family member had committed the murders. According to reports, the couple’s son Nick is being questioned by detectives in connection with the killings.

The daughter who found her parents also warned police that the suspected family member “should be a suspect” because they are “dangerous,” according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Dispatch audio obtained by TMZ captures a firefighter requesting backup at the Brentwood residence around 3:30 PM Sunday. The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division has taken over the case and is treating the deaths as a double murder.

Reiner’s death marks the end of a six-decade career that spanned both acting and directing.

He first gained fame playing Mike Stivic on All in the Family before transitioning behind the camera to direct classics such as When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

The filmmaker had remained active in recent years, continuing to work on various projects and maintaining a presence on social media where he frequently shared political commentary and updates about his work.

Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and producer who had been married to Rob since 1989. She was known for her work documenting Hollywood events and supporting various charitable causes alongside her husband.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement calling the couple’s deaths a “tragic loss” and describing Reiner as “big-hearted.”

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the violent deaths.