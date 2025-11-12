Rod Wave Busted With Baby Bottle Full Of Lean & Gun Tucked In His Waistband

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta after police found a baby bottle with suspected promethazine in his car during a traffic stop.

Rod Wave was arrested in Atlanta after police discovered a baby bottle filled with suspected promethazine in his vehicle during a late-night traffic stop that began with the rapper allegedly speeding through a residential stop sign.

The 25-year-old Florida native was pulled over Friday night after an officer observed him driving 45 mph in a 30 mph zone on Defoor Avenue NW.

According to the arrest warrant, the officer trailed the vehicle without activating lights, writing, “I had a suspicion that the vehicle would flee.”

After following Rod Wave to a QuikTrip gas station, police searched his vehicle and found what they described as “1 fl oz of a purple liquid” suspected to be promethazine inside a baby bottle.

Promethazine, a Schedule V drug, is commonly mixed with codeine and soda to create lean, a substance deeply ingrained in Southern Hip-Hop culture.

The use of baby bottles to consume lean has become a recognizable trend in certain Hip-Hop circles. The bottles are favored for their slow-sip design to help enhance the drug’s sedative effect.

Also in the car was Jamond Byner, who was arrested after police found roughly 7 grams of marijuana and linked him to the same baby bottle.

The search turned up more than just the baby bottle and some weed.

Officers also recovered additional suspected promethazine, oxycodone—a Schedule II controlled substance—a black backpack filled with bundled cash, a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun and a Glock .40 caliber pistol with a high-capacity magazine tucked into Rod Wave’s waistband.

Rod Wave now faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of Schedule II and Schedule V controlled substances, reckless driving and violating Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act.

He was released Saturday after posting an $8,000 bond. His lawyer blasted the Atlanta Police Department for profiling Rod Wave.

“We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court,” his attorneys said.

The arrest came on the same day Rod Wave earned his first Grammy nomination, casting a shadow over what should have been a career milestone.

This incident marks his second run-in with Atlanta law enforcement this year. In May, he surrendered to police in connection with more than a dozen charges related to a domestic call in Milton.