Rod Wave “Unjustly Profiled” & Arrested By Quota-Driven Cops, Lawyers Claim

Rod Wave faces multiple charges in Atlanta after a traffic stop on the same day he received a Grammy nomination.

Rod Wave found himself behind bars in Atlanta just hours after celebrating his inaugural Grammy Award nomination, creating a dramatic contrast between career triumph and legal troubles.

The 27-year-old Florida artist was taken into custody Friday evening following a traffic violation on Howell Mill Road. Law enforcement officials report they initially stopped the rapper after witnessing him accelerate through a stop sign at excessive speed.

During the roadside encounter, officers discovered what they believed to be marijuana and additional controlled substances inside the vehicle. Authorities also located a firearm on Green’s person, leading to multiple felony charges.

Fulton County Jail records indicate Rod Wave faces three serious allegations: possessing a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, holding Schedule II and Schedule V controlled substances, and reckless driving violations.

The timing proved particularly ironic, as Rod Wave had received his first-ever Grammy recognition earlier that same day. His track “Sinners,” featured in the film bearing the same title, earned him a nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Rod Wave’s legal team responded to the arrest, issuing a statement through attorneys Drew Findling, Zach Findling, and Marissa Goldberg.

The lawyers claimed their client was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta” and accused the Atlanta Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit of employing a “quota-driven approach” to arrests.

“We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless arrest and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court,” the attorneys wrote.

Rod Wave secured his release Saturday after posting bail, spending approximately 24 hours in custody. This latest incident marks another chapter in Rod Wave’s ongoing legal battles within the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Earlier this year, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant containing twelve separate charges, including aggravated assault, criminal property damage, and evidence tampering allegations.

Less than thirty days following those charges, the same agency filed additional battery accusations against the rapper.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the specific substances allegedly found during the traffic stop or the circumstances surrounding the firearm discovery.