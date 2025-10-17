Sauce Walka Pleads Guilty After Wild 130 MPH Police Chase

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka pleaded guilty to evading arrest after a 130 mph chase and told reporters he’s left rap behind for business ventures.

Sauce Walka pleaded guilty in a Houston courtroom Thursday (October 16) to evading arrest after a 2023 high-speed chase that hit 130 mph and ended in a crash, following a missed court date that triggered a warrant for his arrest.

The 35-year-old rapper accepted a plea deal for two years of deferred adjudication after failing to appear for his original hearing on Wednesday, October 15, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Judge Michele Oncken issued a bench warrant after reviewing a history of missed appearances and delays.

“Your team isn’t looking at going to prison,” Judge Oncken told him in court. “You gotta pay attention to detail — you’re not doing great.”

Walka blamed the no-show on miscommunication between his legal team and handlers.

According to his social media posts, he was visiting Houston-area smoke shops the night before his scheduled plea.

The charges stem from a 2023 incident in Harris County when Sauce Walka led deputies on a two-mile pursuit before crashing. He was released on $35,000 bond at the time.

Sauce Walka Shares Video Of Crashed Car

As part of the plea agreement, he must complete 50 hours of community service and pay $500 to the Houston Area Women’s Center. If he violates the terms, he could face two to 10 years in prison.

The rapper also survived a shooting in Memphis in March, which authorities believe was a targeted attack. The man accused in that shooting, Jayden Dandridge, was later found dead in Houston. No arrests have been made in that case.

Outside the courtroom, Sauce Walka told the Houston Chronicle he’s no longer active in music and now focuses on his businesses. His last album, Chicken & Sauce, dropped in April.

“I’m not famous anymore,” he said while posing for photos with people who recognized him.

When the judge brought up travel restrictions, Mondane noted that his location is often shared online.

“Sir, I’m not getting on your social media to watch you,” Judge Oncken replied.