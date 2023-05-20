Saucy Santana Tells NLE Choppa To Take His Thirst Traps To OnlyFans—But People Don’t Get It

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Confusion arose when people misinterpreted Saucy Santana’s post and concluded he was flirting with Choppa.

NLE Choppa posted several photos of himself wearing nothing but a towel covering his nether regions to his Instagram account on Friday (May 19). Saucy Santana was one of the thousands who saw the suggestive photos and begged him to take that kind of content to OnlyFans. He wrote, “NLE plz!!! OK! Take it to OF! I’m aggravated.” Even Big Sean tossed a “pause” emoji in there as if to tell him to stop.

But problems arose when people misinterpreted Saucy Santana’s post and concluded he was flirting with Choppa. Some people were smart enough to understand what Saucy Santana meant and came to his defense.

One person wrote, “Why is everyone misinterpreting Santana comment ?? he is clearly NOT flirting with him & stating he should take these kind of pictures to only fans, not Instagram because he doesn’t want to see.” Another added, “This man said take it to Only Fans y’all Superrrrrrr Slowwwwwww. I wonder if people even graduate anymore.”

There’s a sense NLE Choppa is getting on his fans’ nerves, too. The comment section of his post is lit up with people demanding he put some clothes on. One asked, “Bro do you know you got male followers?” Another said, “Not again,” suggesting this has happened one too many times.

NLE Choppa has yet to respond to Saucy Santana’s suggestion. But Saucy Santana did comment on a separate post, “Lol!!!! I’m just trolling!!! NLE is the bro’s! Let him live.”