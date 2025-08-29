Sean Kingston Immediately Launches Attempt To Get Out Of 3.5 Year-Prison Sentence For Scamming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston wasted no time challenging his 3.5-year prison sentence for fraud, filing an appeal just 13 days after a federal judge handed down the punishment in South Florida.

The 35-year-old singer, born Kisean Paul Anderson, submitted a notice of appeal on Thursday (August 28) to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The filing, submitted by his attorney Zeljka Bozanic, contests the final judgment and sentencing issued on August 15, as well as all pretrial and trial rulings made in the case.

Kingston was convicted earlier this year of wire fraud, securities fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a scheme to acquire luxury goods, including high-end vehicles and jewelry, by misrepresenting his financial status and using forged documents to back up false claims.

The Court determined he defrauded multiple vendors out of millions of dollars.

In addition to prison time, Kingston was ordered to pay restitution to his victims. While the exact amount remains sealed in some court records, it is expected to be in the millions.

The appeal notice did not include specific arguments or legal grounds, which is typical at this stage of the process. A full brief outlining Kingston’s claims will be filed in the coming months as the appellate process unfolds.

Sean Kingston first rose to stardom in 2007 with his breakout hit “Beautiful Girls,” but his career has since been overshadowed by mounting legal troubles.

In recent years, he faced several civil suits related to unpaid debts and luxury purchases, which ultimately led to the federal charges.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Atlanta, will now review the case and determine whether the conviction or sentence should be overturned or modified.