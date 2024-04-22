Skilla Baby Explains How Industry Pressure Produced New Album “The Coldest”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With a spirited tour and a heartfelt project, Skilla Baby is geared up to captivate fans and disrupt the Hip-Hop scene.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby revealed he is dropping his brand new album amidst the pressures of his rapidly ascending Hip-Hop career.

Skilla Baby will unveil his highly anticipated album, The Coldest, on April 26.

The album features the lead single “Free Big Meech,” co-produced by MIA JayC and Lee Choppn.

The rapper said he has been fighting to maintain his artistic identity, which he painstakingly preserved, instead of the box the industry tries to place him in.

“The pressure of being a new artist, being successful, staying disciplined, and still clocking into the studio is very strenuous. But fun at the same time,” Skilla Baby shared about his journey and the making of The Coldest.

Skilla Baby has also teamed up with Rob49 out of New Orleans, to co-headline the “Vultures Eat The Most” Tour.

The tour will kick off on May 30 in Orlando, FL, and journey through major US cities, including Chicago, New York, and Boston, culminating in Dallas, TX, at the House of Blues on July 2.

Despite his rising star status and busy schedule, Skilla Baby remains connected to his roots and committed to making a positive impact.

His recent involvement in a firearms buyback event shows his dedication to curbing gun violence in his home city.