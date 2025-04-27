Snoop Dogg Making Comeback To “The Voice”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is heading back to the red chair on The Voice this fall as NBC confirmed the Hip-Hop icon will return as a coach for Season 28 while also locking in a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal for his production company, Death Row Pictures.

The West Coast legend first joined the singing competition in Season 26, mentoring alongside Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

His debut run saw contestant Jeremy Beloate make it to the finale, ultimately placing fifth. Snoop did not return for Season 27, which featured John Legend, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and Bublé.

NBC’s rotating coach format keeps the show fresh, with two seasons airing each year. Snoop is the first confirmed name for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere this fall.

His return comes as part of a broader partnership with NBCUniversal, where his production company will develop content across the network’s platforms.

Season 28 of The Voice is scheduled to air on NBC in fall 2024.