Snoop Dogg Rewards Italian Family Olympic Passes After His Credit Card Was Declined

Snoop Dogg gifted five Olympic tickets to an Italian family after his credit card was declined at their Livigno restaurant last week.

Snoop Dogg turned an awkward payment situation into pure magic for one Italian family.

The 54-year-old rapper was grabbing takeout from Cronox bar in Livigno when his credit card got declined. Sofia Valmadre and her parents own the spot where Snoop ordered his usual comfort food spread.

“Snoop Dog ordered a cheeseburger and chicken wings and chicken nuggets and French fries,” Sofia told NBC News. “He sent his staff to take it and pay, but they couldn’t pay.”

“I don’t know why, but it wasn’t going,” Sofia said about the payment issue. “So my mother told him that it was okay without paying. Today, he sent us five tickets to see the final.”

The family didn’t sweat it. Sofia’s mom told the Hip-Hop legend to take the food anyway. No big deal, right? Wrong. Snoop had other plans.

The next day, five Olympic tickets showed up for the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. The family couldn’t believe it.

Snoop’s been living his best life at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. NBC brought him on as their correspondent and Team USA made him their first-ever honorary coach back in December.

The Long Beach native has been everywhere. He tried snowboarding with Shaun White, crashed a few times, but kept going. He compared it to surfing, then joked he can’t surf either.

Bobsledding? Not his thing. “I would never do bobsledding again,” he told the Today show. “That’s just not me. I look good in there, but I’m not going down that hill.”

Curling was more his speed. He even went down a hill on a plastic trash can because why not?

Snoop’s been bonding with athletes like figure skater Ilia Malinin and speed skater Jordan Stolz. He was in the stands when Lindsey Vonn had her scary crash on Feb. 8.

The rapper met up with Stanley Tucci at a bar, too. Tucci sipped a martini while Snoop ordered gin and juice. Classic.

“I am the love vessel right now, and I love that I am the peace messenger,” Snoop said on Today. “That’s what the Olympics is about. It’s about bringing the world together to celebrate sports and unity.”

The Cronox family story shows exactly what he means. A simple act of kindness by Sofia’s mom led to Olympic dreams coming true.

The 2026 Winter Olympics continue through February 23, with Snoop covering events for NBC and spreading good vibes across Italy.