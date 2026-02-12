Snoop Dogg, Security Clash With Dutch Speed Skating Star

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s security guards clashed with Dutch speed skating legend Marianne Timmer backstage at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Snoop Dogg’s security team turned the 2026 Winter Olympics into their own drama series Wednesday night. The Hip-Hop legend’s bodyguards got into it with Dutch speed skating icon Marianne Timmer backstage at Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Timmer was waiting to interview Dutch athletes after the men’s 1000-meter race when Snoop Dogg and his crew came through. The three-time Olympic champion said one of the rapper’s security guards shoved her against a wall.

“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer,” Timmer told Dutch outlet Sportnieuws. “I said, ‘Just act normal’, it’s a really wide hall, about four metres. But then the guy came back and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?'”

The 54-year-old Long Beach native is making bank as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach. NBC reportedly paid him $500,000 per day during the 2024 Paris Olympics, with his total earnings hitting $15 million.

His Winter Olympics deal likely tops that number. But Snoop’s feel-good Olympic story hit a snag when his security got aggressive. Timmer said the guard came back at her after she told him to chill.

“I said something mean back: ‘I’m not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I’m waiting for Jennings de Boo. We want to see Joep (Wennemars), we want to talk to Kjeld (Nuis) for a moment.'”

Timmer said Snoop’s security team had been causing problems all day. She watched them rough up a Dutch fan earlier on the stadium’s upper level.

“We saw a Dutchman being roughly escorted away from the stands by some very large security guards,” she added. “I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out. That would have been a great story.”

The rapper hasn’t commented on the incident yet. His social media accounts continue showing highlights from his Olympic adventures, including photos with American athletes and attempts at various winter sports.

Snoop’s Olympic role continues through the Games’ closing ceremony on February 23. Whether his security team adjusts its approach remains to be seen.