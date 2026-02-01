Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Confirms Heartbreaking Death Of Infant Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cori Broadus is mourning the loss of her daughter after months of hope.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced the death of her infant daughter, Codi Dreaux, who died at 10 months old after spending most of her life in neonatal intensive care.

Cori shared the news Saturday, Jan. 31, in a post on her Instagram Stories. The news was amplified by a social media post by her father.

Cori revealed the loss in a black-and-white photo of herself smiling while holding her baby. “Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” she wrote over the image, accompanied by an angel wing emoji. No cause of death was announced.

Codi Dreaux was born three months premature and had remained hospitalized in the NICU for roughly 10 months before Broadus was finally able to bring her home earlier this month. The brief period at home followed a long and emotionally taxing medical journey that Cori had openly shared with her followers.

Codi’s father, Wayne Deuce, also posted a tribute on social media, sharing an image of himself holding his daughter. “I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote.

Cori, 26, previously revealed that her daughter was born at 25 weeks gestation after doctors determined she was developing HELLP syndrome, a rare and life-threatening pregnancy complication involving the breakdown of red blood cells, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count. She delivered via emergency C-section.

In a February 2025 Instagram post announcing Codi’s birth, Cori described the emotional toll of the premature delivery. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” she wrote. “But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

Earlier this month, Cori shared a hopeful update when she brought Codi home for the first time. Posting a photo of herself and her daughter lying together on a bed, she wrote, “She’s home. 🤍 Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Cori first announced her pregnancy in December 2024, telling E! News that she had been considered high-risk from the beginning. “Doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me,” she said.

The loss marks a devastating turn in a story that had briefly shifted toward hope, leaving an outpouring of support from family, friends and followers who had closely followed Codi Dreaux’s fight to survive.