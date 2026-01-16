Splash Zanotti’s Appeal: Forced ATM Withdrawl Wasn’t Bank Robbery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Splash Zanotti walked into federal court earlier this week, knowing his next 42 years depend on how three judges define bank robbery.

The rapper, who was closely affiliated with slain rapper XXXTentacion, sat through oral arguments at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals as his legal team made one last push to overturn convictions that landed him four decades behind bars.

According to CourtHouseNews, Splash Zanotti’s case centers on a legal technicality that has federal courts arguing with each other. His lawyers say forcing someone to withdraw cash from an ATM doesn’t count as bank robbery under federal law.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom pointed to language in federal bank robbery statutes. The law requires taking money “from the person or presence of another” to qualify as bank robbery.

Splash Zanotti’s conviction stems from an October 2020 home invasion in Miramar, Florida. He and two other rappers, YungFokiss and TrapSavage, targeted an elderly couple over a $20,000 debt.

The three men forced their way into the victims’ home wearing masks and carrying guns. They held the couple hostage overnight, and one of the rapper’s associates sexually assaulted the wife during the ordeal.

Splash Zanotti forced the woman to drive to multiple ATMs the next morning. She withdrew $20,000 while he held her at gunpoint. Prosecutors called this bank robbery, but his lawyers disagree.

The legal argument has created a circuit split that could reach the Supreme Court.

Before his career imploded, Splash Zanotti’s music videos racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. One track, “Madara Flow,” featured an appearance from “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin.