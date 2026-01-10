Stefon Diggs Assault Arraignment Pushed Back Until After Super Bowl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs won a court postponement, moving his felony strangulation arraignment from January 23 to February.

Stefon Diggs scored a legal victory this week when a Massachusetts judge granted his request to postpone his arraignment until after the New England Patriots finish their playoff run.

The veteran wide receiver will now face felony strangulation charges on February 13 instead of the originally scheduled January 23 date. The Dedham District Court approved the defense motion to delay proceedings, giving Diggs nearly three additional weeks before his court appearance.

His attorney, David Meier, successfully argued for a postponement, moving the arraignment to February 8, five days after Super Bowl Sunday.

Stefon Diggs faces serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged December 2 incident at his Massachusetts residence involving his former personal chef. Police charged the 32-year-old receiver with felony strangulation or suffocation plus misdemeanor assault and battery after the woman filed a complaint on December 22.

According to court documents obtained by multiple news outlets, the alleged victim claims Diggs became violent during a dispute over unpaid wages. The police report details accusations that Diggs slapped the woman across her face and choked her during the confrontation at his Dedham home.

Meier has categorically denied all allegations against his client in prior media statements. The defense attorney called the accusations “unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and never investigated,” and suggested the timing indicates ulterior motives related to the employment dispute.

“They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier said in his statement. “Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The postponement allows Stefon Diggs to focus entirely on the Patriots’ wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England secured their playoff berth with a Week 18 victory over Miami, setting up their first postseason appearance since 2021.

The NFL has not announced any disciplinary action under its personal conduct policy while the legal process continues.

The February 13 arraignment is scheduled for 9 A.M. at Dedham District Court, where Diggs will enter his formal plea to the felony and misdemeanor charges filed against him.