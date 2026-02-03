Stefon Diggs Struggles With Bad Bunny Lyrics But Supports Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patriots star Stefon Diggs admits he can barely pronounce Bad Bunny’s Spanish lyrics but still thinks the controversial pick was perfect.

The admission came during Super Bowl opening night on Monday, when Cardi B‘s boyfriend opened up about the controversial selection that has conservatives up in arms.

“I think Benito is one hell of an artist,” Diggs said. “I feel like they picked him for a reason. He’s one of the biggest artists in the world. I even listen to the songs and I can barely say the words.”

Diggs kept it real about his personal stance on the political firestorm surrounding Bad Bunny’s selection. The 31-year-old receiver made it clear he’s staying out of the culture war drama.

“I don’t really get into politics or religion on camera or on the internet,” he said. “I keep my personal views to myself because nobody cares about how you feel. There’s always going to be someone that disagrees with you.”

But when it comes to Bad Bunny’s musical talent, Diggs had zero hesitation backing the NFL’s choice.

“I think he was a great choice and I look forward to the halftime show, watching it after the game, not during,” Stefon Diggs added. “I hope it’s a great show and people enjoy it.”

The Patriots star’s comments come as Bad Bunny faces intense political backlash over his criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The controversy reached new heights Sunday night when Bad Bunny won three Grammy Awards, including the historic Album of the Year prize.

During his Grammy acceptance speech, Bad Bunny doubled down on his anti-ICE stance.

“Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say, ICE Out,” he declared to massive applause from the crowd.

The Puerto Rican artist continued his message: “We are not savage. We are not animals. We are not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny’s selection as Super Bowl headliner sparked immediate conservative outrage when it was announced last September. High-ranking government officials questioned the choice, citing his past criticism of U.S. immigration policies.

The artist previously refused to include mainland U.S. dates on his tour, citing concerns about ICE raids.

Donald Trump was among those criticizing the NFL’s decision. The former president later revealed he wouldn’t attend the Super Bowl because of Bad Bunny’s selection.

The political backlash has grown so intense that conservative organization Turning Point USA announced its own rival halftime show.

The group revealed Monday that Kid Rock will headline their “All-American Halftime Show” in response to Bad Bunny’s selection.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” Kid Rock said in a statement. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible … or is it?”

The alternative show will feature Kid Rock alongside country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. It’s scheduled to air on multiple conservative platforms during the official halftime show.