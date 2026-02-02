It’s Up: Bad Bunny Challenges ICE During Grammy Awards 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bad Bunny used his Grammy win to call “ICE out” after Alex Pretti’s death, setting the stage for a controversial Super Bowl performance.

Bad Bunny turned his Grammy win into a political statement Sunday night after the Puerto Rican superstar opened his acceptance speech with two words that sent shockwaves through the music industry: “ICE out.”

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos artist won Best Música Urbana Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards. But instead of starting with typical thank-yous, he used his platform to address the federal immigration enforcement crisis gripping Minneapolis.

“Before I say thanks to God, I gotta say ICE out,” Bad Bunny declared from the Grammy stage. “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

His words carried extra weight after the January 24 death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Border Patrol agents shot Pretti at least 10 times during a confrontation while he was protesting ICE raids in his neighborhood.

Bad Bunny’s Grammy speech was directly connected to this controversy. He continued his remarks by urging unity through love rather than hate.

“I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking sometimes we get contaminados,” he said, mixing Spanish and English. “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammys as the first Spanish-language artist nominated in the three biggest categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. He received five total nominations.

His corseted Schiaparelli tuxedo, designed by Daniel Roseberry, earned him a spot on Vanity Fair’s best-dressed list. The outfit marked Roseberry’s first menswear design for the luxury fashion house.

The Grammy moment sets up what promises to be the most controversial Super Bowl halftime show in recent memory. Bad Bunny headlines the February 8 performance at Super Bowl LX, just one week after his anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Donald Trump has already announced he won’t attend the Super Bowl, calling Bad Bunny’s selection “a terrible choice.”

Conservative group Turning Point USA pledged to stage a counter-programmed “All-American Halftime Show,” though details remain unclear one week before the game.

Bad Bunny had previously avoided US tour dates on his recent Debí Tirar Más Fotos tour, citing concerns about fan safety amid increased ICE activity. He’s been vocal in his criticism of both ICE and Trump throughout his career.

The Grammy Awards saw multiple celebrities wearing “ICE Out” pins on the red carpet, including Justin and Hailey Bieber. The movement gained momentum after Pretti’s death sparked nationwide protests against federal immigration enforcement.

The Grammy speech represents a calculated risk for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance. NFL officials have stood by their decision to book him despite mounting political pressure from conservative groups.

With tensions escalating between federal immigration enforcement and local communities, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show could become a flashpoint for broader cultural and political divisions.