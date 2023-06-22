Stormzy Reveals His “Toxic Trait” In Heavyweight U.K. Collab With Fredo 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy and Fredo joined forces on the new track “Toxic Trait,” which arrives Thursday, June 21, with an accompanying visual.

When the notoriously social media-phobic Stormzy returned to Instagram earlier this week, his fans began eagerly anticipating the arrival of something exciting, and the U.K. rap legend did not disappoint!

After a lengthy hiatus, Stormzy popped back up on Instagram Monday (Jun. 19) with a photo dump. Among the images was a snippet of a new track, the first hint that fresh music is incoming.

“Wagwannnnnnn you lil pussyholes ❤️,” he captioned his post.

Stormzy returned two days later to tease a new song. He shared a clip of the audio captioned only by the talking head emoji.

“If I see a boy with the same kettle as me then I toss that thing in the safe, won’t wear it again ’cause you made it (Bait), Stormzy raps on the snippet. “If your name ain’t Fred then you can’t relate/If your name ain’t Santan, you ain’t my mate/If your name ain’t Stormz then you ain’t the (Meh-eh)

Then on Wednesday, the “Mel Made Me Do It” hitmaker put fans out of their misery and finally announced his new single, featuring fellow U.K. rap star Fredo. “Toxic Trait” is scheduled for release Thursday (Jun. 22) and looks set to arrive with a video.

In a clip shared by the duo, Fredo sits opposite a therapist while discussing his toxic traits. “I just got too many man, I don’t even know where to start,” he admitted. “I feel like I don’t make things easy on myself to be honest. Whether that’s big things like the company I keep or small things like not using toenail clippers.” Check out the preview below.