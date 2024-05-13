Stormzy Unveils New Soccer Boot With Adidas: Merky FC Predator 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy and Adidas have launched the Merky FC Predator, a black and yellow limited edition of the iconic soccer boot.

Stormzy continues to make waves in the soccer world, launching a new boot in collaboration with Adidas.

On Monday morning (May 12), the U.K. grime legend unveiled his new boot, a limited-edition version of the iconic Adidas Predator boot. The black and yellow shoe features the Merky FC logo across the tongue and on the outsole.

Stormzy shared a trailer announcing the new Adidas Merky FC boot with an homage to South London’s soccer heroes.

“From our glittering past, we look to the future,” he said before describing the boot. “Bright, powerful, clinical. Destined to become an icon.” Adidas revealed the Merky FC Predator goes on sale May 14.

The new boot arrives hot on the heels of the launch of Merky FC HQ, a multi-purpose center in Croydon, South London. The facility, a stone’s throw from where Stormzy grew up, provides opportunities for Londoners across football, music and gaming.

Along with the Adidas Merky FC boot and new headquarters, Stormzy had another sporting achievement to celebrate. His hometown soccer team, AFC Croydon Athletic, secured promotion after a playoff win. The victory came less than a year after Stormzy took control of the club.

Stomrzy marked the victory with an Instagram post sharing his pride over the team’s achievements. “Seemed like a fairytale but here we are!” he wrote in the caption.