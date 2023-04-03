Summer Walker Announces ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’ EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

R&B singer/songwriter Summer Walker hit the stage at the 2023 Dreamville Festival which streamed live via Amazon Music. During her set, the LVRN vocalist made a big announcement for her fans.

“Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping – May 19,” Summer Walker informed the crowd as the Dreamville festivalgoers cheered the news. “Ya’ll ready for some new music?”

Clear 2: Soft Life will be Summer Walker’s latest body of work. The original 4-track Clear extended play dropped in January 2019. It hosted songs such as “Riot” and “Wasted.”

Walker broke out as a mainstream artist with 2019’s Over It. That studio LP featured Usher, 6LACK, Jhené Aiko, Drake, and more acts. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Over It as Platinum the following year.

Still Over It followed Over It. That 2021 album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 166,000 first-week units. Summer Walker recruited Cardi B, JT, SZA, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Ciara, and others for Still Over It.

“No Love” featuring SZA off Still Over It became a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last year, Summer Walker also contributed to LVRN’s Home For the Holidays Vol. 2 by performing a rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby” on the compilation.