Summer Walker Proves She’s No Side Dish With Chart-Topping Album Trilogy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker completed her chart-topping trilogy with Finally Over It, proving she’s more than “Ms. Pizza Hut.”

Summer Walker just served the music industry a full-course meal, not a side order, as her third studio album Finally Over It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, completing a historic trilogy of back-to-back chart-toppers.

The Atlanta singer’s latest release pulled in 77,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard, making it the highest debut for any female R&B artist in 2025.

The album’s success was powered by 91.9 million official on-demand audio and video streams, which accounted for 69,000 units. Traditional album sales added another 8,000 units.

Finally Over It follows 2019’s Over It and 2021’s Still Over It, both of which also opened at No. 1 on the same chart.

With this latest release, Walker becomes the first woman in R&B history to have her first three studio albums debut at the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album also made a strong showing on the all-genre Billboard 200, landing at No. 2.

Sixteen tracks from the project entered the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart simultaneously. The highest entry, “Robbed You” featuring Mariah the Scientist, debuted at No. 10, giving Walker her fifth top 10 on that chart.

Walker’s chart success comes after an online dust-up over a love triangle involving Rich the Kid and his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

In leaked audio, Summer suggested Rich the Kid purchase a burner phone and save her contact information under “Pizza Hut” to prevent Tori from discovering their affair.

“Everybody can call me a hoe. Everybody can call me Ms. Pizza Hut. That’s perfectly fine. I actually put my name as Ms. Pizza Hut in the bio. It doesn’t bother me,” she said.

To cap off the week, she joined Erykah Badu onstage for a performance that brought together two generations of R&B.

Now that moment was a fitting celebration for an artist who just made history.