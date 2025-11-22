Summer Walker, Rich The Kid, Tori Brixx Love Triangle Reveals “Pizza Hut” Affair Plot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker found herself in hot water after leaked audio revealed she asked Rich The Kid to save her number as “Pizza Hut.”

Summer Walker became the center of internet chaos after leaked voice messages exposed her secret affair with Rich The Kid and her request to be saved as “Pizza Hut” in his phone to avoid detection by his baby mama, Tori Brixx.

The R&B singer’s private audio messages to the rapper surfaced online, revealing intimate details about their relationship that occurred while Rich was in an on-and-off relationship with Tori.

In the leaked recordings, Walker confessed her feelings and suggested a covert communication method.

“You know, when you have time, we always have a good time. You treat me so good, I treat you so good,” Summer said in the audio messages.

The “Finally Over It” artist went further, telling Rich she was happy he had reconciled with Tori because she knew they would never permanently leave each other.

The most explosive revelation came when Summer suggested Rich purchase a burner phone and save her contact information under “Pizza Hut” to prevent Tori from discovering their ongoing connection.

“I’m so glad that y’all are back together. I want y’all to be together forever, and I just wanna f* with you,”** she admitted in the recordings.

After the audio went viral, Rich responded during a livestream, claiming Summer Walker continued calling him despite the leaked messages.

The drama escalated when Summer went live to address the situation directly.

She told Tori that Rich “doesn’t like her” and suggested that if he genuinely cared, they would be married instead of just engaged. Summer pointed to fresh flowers beside her, declaring they would be the last she would accept from Rich.

Tori Brixx fired back with her own social media response, accusing Summer of harassment spanning two years.

She dismissed Summer’s marriage comments, stating: “I’m not in a rush to get married and then have to get a divorce but what I do with MY man in MY household is none of your business Pizza Hut.”

The situation became more complicated when Summer doubled down during another live session, admitting she only wanted to be Rich’s side piece.

“Everybody can call me a hoe. Everybody can call me Ms. Pizza Hut. That’s perfectly fine. I actually put my name as Ms. Pizza Hut in the bio. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t care about that n####. You do. So now that you’ve done it, I want you to go through his phone and post the rest of the b######,” Summer Walker said.

Summer also challenged Tori to expose Rich’s alleged relationships with 25 other women, claiming she was being singled out for “clout.” The singer said she was “finally over it” and tired of the internet drama surrounding their triangle.

The current drama adds another layer to Rich The Kid’s complicated personal life.

Earlier this month, the rapper faced a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused him of sexual assault and attempting to pay $35,000 in “hush money” to keep quiet about an alleged pregnancy.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, claimed Rich owed her $25,000 from their settlement agreement and that the money was meant to prevent Tori from learning about the situation.