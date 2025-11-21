SZA Arrested & Handcuffed – By Sabrina Carpenter At L.A. Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

SZA was handcuffed onstage by Sabrina Carpenter during a fun moment at the LA stop of her tour.

SZA stole the spotlight at Sabrina Carpenter’s Los Angeles concert Thursday night when the pop singer “arrested” her mid-show with a pair of pink fuzzy handcuffs during a playful segment that’s become a fan-favorite part of Carpenter’s tour.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer, born Solána Imani Rowe, was seated in the crowd at Crypto.com Arena wearing a bold red corset that immediately caught Carpenter’s eye.

The 25-year-old “Espresso” singer paused her performance to call out SZA and pull her into the theatrics of her “Juno” skit.

“I’ve got some competition,” Carpenter said as police sirens rang out through the arena. “SZA, you know what they say, it’s cuffing season, so I’m getting really flustered.”

She continued, turning up the charm: “Would you be the audience? Will you be my Valentine? My fabulous? This one’s for SZA and Juno, girl. Such a beautiful,” before presenting the 35-year-old singer with the fluffy cuffs.

SZA played along, smiling and accepting the moment with grace. She later reposted a fan’s video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, writing “Shy Guys \@sabrinacarpenter” with a red heart emoji.

Carpenter then shared SZA’s post on her own account, keeping the mutual appreciation going.

The lighthearted interruption came as SZA continues to ride the momentum of her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which shattered records and pulled in over $256 million across 23 North American dates.

The tour sold 1.1 million tickets and helped Lamar secure multiple spots in the top five highest-grossing Hip-Hop tours of all time, including a $14.8 million single-night haul.

SZA co-headlined the European leg of the tour and the collaboration cemented her standing as a stadium-level act, following the success of her own “SOS Tour.”

Carpenter’s “Juno” arrest gag has become a signature part of her Short n’ Sweet tour, with previous celebrity guests like Gigi Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Drew Barrymore, Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, and TWICE members Jihyo, Momo and Sana all getting “cuffed” onstage.