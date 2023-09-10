T.I. Donates Tablets, Wi-Fi To Morris Brown College For Second Consecutive Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In 2022, the celebrity gave back too the school understanding college students need technology in order to be successful.

T.I. continues to show support for the Atlanta University Center, providing students with the resources needed to have a successful school year. The executive from Grand Hustle collaborated with Moolah Wireless in 2022 to provide 200 students at the newly reopened Morris Brown College with tablets and complimentary WiFi access. As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, he also pledged a year’s worth of data service to the students, marking a significant milestone since the school regained its accreditation.

It worked so well in last year that he brought back the initiative. According to Fox 5, the rapper came to the campus and distributed free tables and WiFi again to students who were recipients of the Pell Grant. Reports say students loved their gifts but were even more excited to take pictures with the recording artist.

T.I. said he gave back because he wanted to show support and appreciation to those who have supported him, especially those committed to their education.

Morris Brown is not the only AUC school that T.I. has supported. In 2020, he partnered with Clark Atlanta University to teach a course on “The Business of Trap” with Dr. Melva Williams.

“HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” he said. Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.”