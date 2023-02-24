T.I. Fires Back With Receipts, Invites Haters To A “Paperwork Party” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After claiming his story about snitching on his dead cousin was sarcasm, T.I. offered to host a paperwork party.

T.I. has been in damage control mode for the past few days after Lil Boosie called him a rat after a resurfaced video from 2020 showed Tip admitting to snitching on his dead cousin.

The Baton Rouge artist, who has been vocal about his feelings on snitches in Hip-Hop, said he and the ATL rapper had a joint album coming. However, he claimed he thought T.I. was lying, but the recent controversy “ruined everything,” with fans telling him to cancel the project.

“I woke up with my m############ phone, everything full,” he stated. “My real fans [are] like, ‘Boosie, you’re the last one left.’ They’re like, ‘You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle/OG n#### called me like, ‘Boosie… that album ain’t coming out.’”

T.I. clapped back with a lengthy Instagram post, telling Boosie he could have picked up the phone.

“My number the same & my address the same my n####,” he said. “To get on da net & speak on s### you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time.”

Tip added. “I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie. da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that.”

During a recent interview, T.I. clarified the snitching situation, and claimed the story was taken out of context.

“It was humor, sarcasm, and satire, it escaped them,” he explained after stating the story stemmed from a hypothetical scenario based on an actual event. “It came from a very real place, but I added embellishment to it to fit the needed discussion.”

He then told Trap News Networx that the case was dismissed after the court discovered cops conducted an illegal search.

T.I. Produces Court Paperwork

On Thursday, T.I. followed up with a post on his Instagram story, seemingly sharing the alleged court order and inviting others to do the same.

“FYI…Can’t Nobody Who Got dey name in other people’s paperwork question me about mine!!!! I got it one me… we can have a paperwork party,” he wrote alongside the document.

T.I. didn’t address Boosie directly but concluded by telling his haters to “PULL UP,” or shut up.