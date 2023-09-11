T.I.’s Son King Harris Under Fire For Paying Homeless Man To Do “One Chip Challenge” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris and his friends recorded a homeless man doing the “One Chip Challenge,” despite the manufacturer recalling the fiery snack.

T.I.’s son, King Harris, has come under fire after paying a homeless man to do the “One Chip Challenge,” despite the extremely spicy tortilla chip at the center of the social media trend being pulled from the shelves at the manufacturer’s request following the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

In a recent video shared on social media, King Harris offers a homeless man $50 to eat a Paqui chip for $50. He tells the man he’ll hand over the cash if he doesn’t drink water for five minutes after eating it.

However, the man misunderstood the rules and immediately reached for a bottle of water after eating the chip. Despite struggling with the heat, he continued with the challenge as Harris and his friends recorded him while laughing at his discomfort.

“It make it harder with that water in ya hand,” King Harris said to the man. “You gone’ lose if you drink it.”

The man eventually succumbed and drank the water as Harris and his friends claimed victory. Despite losing the challenge, the 19-year-old rapper stumped up a $20 consolation prize.

King Harris Blasted Over “One Chip Challenge”

However, fans took to his recent Instagram posts to blast King Harris over his actions.

“HUMILIATING THAT HOMELESS MAN THE WAY U DID WAS DISGUSTING,” read one comment. “ONE OF THESE DAYS U GONNA GET WHAT U DESERVE.”

Another added, “Smh , homeless man already down n you putting him down more especially after someone just died off that chip.”

One person said King Harris could be arrested for his “One Chip Challenge” antics.

“Why u treat that homeless man like that ?!” they questioned. “Forcing him to eat that spicy one chip without drinking water for $50. It’s all fun and games till the cops arrest u for food poisoning someone with a deadly chip.”

The family of Massachusetts teen Harris Wolobah blames his death on the “One Chip Challenge.” Police found Wolohab “unresponsive and not breathing,’ after being called to his home on September 1 AP Reports. The teen is said to have eaten the chip at school but later passed out at home.