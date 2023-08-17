Takeoff’s Death Spawns New Lawsuit By Quavo’s Assistant Against Bowling Alley Owners

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The sudden demise of rapper Takeoff has sparked a legal confrontation over allegations about the Houston venue’s lack of security.

The tragic shooting that claimed the life of Grammy-nominated rapper Takeoff has spiraled into a legal battle against 810 Houston, its owners, and property managers.

Joshua Washington, injured during the November 2022 incident, alleges the venue’s negligence in providing adequate security measures and emergency assistance.

The unfortunate shooting took Takeoff’s life and injured three others, including Washington, who Quavo’s assistant.

In a parallel legal move, Titania Davenport, Takeoff’s mother, filed a lawsuit against 810 Houston.

She contends that the venue, allegedly a hotspot for violent crime, ignored prior warnings about the need for heightened security. However, the owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling have publicly denied any responsibility for the rapper’s death.

Their defense hinges on the actions of Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua, both implicated in the incident, asserting that they acted independently.

810’s lawyers say they should not be held liable for the tragic events of that night.