Teyana Taylor ”Begging” For “One Battle After Another” Sequel

Teyana Taylor urged director Paul Thomas Anderson to continue her character’s journey in “One Battle After Another.”

Teyana Taylor wants more screen time and a deeper dive into the fate of her character in One Battle After Another, telling The Hollywood Reporter she’s “already begging” writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson to revisit the story of Perfidia Beverly Hills.

The Teyana Taylor star earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the radical and elusive Perfidia, who disappears to Mexico in the film’s early scenes to avoid a prison sentence.

Though her role is limited to the film’s extended prologue, Taylor’s portrayal left a lasting impression—and she’s not ready to let go.

“I often think about what her 16 years were like and her having to live through the choices that she made,” she said. “I think that we hear that in her voice (when Willa reads her letter), and it kind of makes me excited to see what would happen if we did a part two. There’s a lot of space to create something magical with that.”

When asked if she had pitched the idea to Anderson, best known for Boogie Nights, Taylor didn’t hesitate.

“I’m already begging,” she said.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Perfidia’s ex-boyfriend, Bob, and Chase Infiniti as their daughter, Willa, jumps forward 16 years after Perfidia’s escape. The story picks up as Bob and Willa navigate the fallout from Perfidia’s choices.

With nine Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, One Battle After Another has emerged as a major contender this awards season. Taylor, DiCaprio and Infiniti are all up for acting honors alongside co-stars Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro.

Though Taylor didn’t anticipate the awards buzz while filming, she believed the movie would provoke conversation.

“I love that. I love healthy communication. I love when we can talk and discuss,” she said. “What bothers you about it? What do you love about it? What did it shed light on? Was it the uncomfortable, harsh realities that we had to face? Did you understand?”

The Golden Globes will be held on January 7 in Beverly Hills.