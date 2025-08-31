The Alchemist Fires Back At Fan Blaming Him For Erykah Badu Album Delay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans were expecting The Alchemist and Erykah Badu to drop their collaborative album, Abi & Alan, on Friday (August 29). The project marks their inaugural collab album and Badu’s first record in nearly a full decade. The tape has been highly anticipated with rumblings of it surfacing in March.

But moments before its expected arrival, Badu revealed it was not, in fact, on its way. In an Instagram Live she said, “The Alchemist told me to tell y’all the album is not dropping at midnight.”

In the subsequent caption for the livestream, the Mama’s Gun creative jokingly told fans to be mad at the producer, not her. “Don’t worry tho… No aug 29… It’s \@‌alanthechemist fault. [grinning face emoji].”

Please show me where i said anything was coming out today . — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) August 29, 2025

If you follow me , you know when i got something to drop i make it very clear when its available and where . — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) August 29, 2025

Expectedly, fans are upset about this disappointing update as they are currently voicing their frustrations on social media. But The Alchemist is claiming that he never once shared this detail about Abi & Alan.

He did so with a couple of tweets with the first reading, “Please show me where i said anything was coming out today.” A user by the name of DeadShogunn replied with what looks to be a fairly official press release from someone involved in the rollout.

It reads in part, “During the tour, they will exclusively premiere their collaborative album “Abi & Alan”— before the album hits streaming platforms on August 29.

The graphic even includes an alleged quote from Badu herself. “I’m excited to be able to share the music live first,” it read. “I’ve always been a performer at heart, and this time, I get to present the work in the manner I love most.”

However, Uncle Al swears this was never posted by him. “This is not from me. Show me where i ever posted this lol.” The same user admits he didn’t see it from the beat smith directly but believes this was legit and mistake on the artist’s part.

To clear the air, Alchemist added, “”If you follow me, you know when i got something to drop i make it very clear when its available and where.”