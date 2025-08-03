The Alchemist Delivers Brief But Promising Mobb Deep Album Update

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The veteran producer confirmed the news Saturday (August 2) with a tweet.

Alchemist confirmed the long-awaited new Mobb Deep album is officially complete, revealing the news Saturday (August 2) with a brief but loaded tweet: “The next Mobb Deep album is done. Entirely produced by Havoc & The Alchemist.

The New Mobb Deep album is done. Produced entirely by Havoc & The Alchemist. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) August 2, 2025

The announcement marks a major moment for Hip-Hop loyalists, as it signals the return of one of the genre’s most influential duos. The late Prodigy and Havoc, known for their gritty lyricism and raw production, helped define East Coast rap in the ’90s. Alchemist, a longtime collaborator and producer for the group, has been closely tied to their sound since the early days.

While no release date has been shared, the tweet alone was enough to stir anticipation across the Hip-Hop community. Alchemist’s history with Mobb Deep includes production credits on several of their projects, including Murda Muzik, Infamy and Amerikaz Nightmare. His dark, sample-heavy style became a signature element of the group’s later work.

In addition to wrapping the Mobb Deep project, Alchemist has also been working with Erykah Badu on their upcoming joint album, Abi & AL. Their first single, “Next To You,” dropped last month and features a sample from Mobb Deep’s 1999 classic “The Realest,” further linking his current work to his legacy with the Queensbridge duo.

Mobb Deep’s catalog includes eight studio albums: Juvenile Hell (1993), The Infamous (1995), Hell on Earth (1996), Murda Muzik (1999), Infamy (2001), Amerikaz Nightmare (2004), Blood Money (2006) and The Infamous Mobb Deep (2014). Alchemist’s fingerprints are on many of those records.

Prodigy, born Albert Johnson, died in June 2017 at age 42 due to complications related to sickle cell anemia. His death left a void in the Hip-Hop world and cast uncertainty over the future of Mobb Deep. Havoc has since carried the torch, occasionally performing their classics and teasing unreleased material.

No further details about the album’s title or tracklist have been made public.