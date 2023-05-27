The Fat Boys To Be Inducted Into Long Island Music Hall Of Fame

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pioneering rap group. The Fat Boys will get there just due next month when they’re inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame!

The legendary Hip-Hop trio, The Fat Boys, will be recognized for their contribution to music and entertainment at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at the organization’s 50th Anniversary Event.

The event will be held at the Stony Brook museum location, with The Fat Boys’ last living member, Kool Rock-Ski, accepting the honor on behalf of the group.

The Fat Boys, known for their unique sound and influence on the early Hip-Hop scene, are being recognized for their significant contributions to the music industry.

The Fat Boys, comprising Mark “Prince Markie Dee” Morales, Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley, and Darren “Buff Love” Robinson, rose to fame in the 1980s.

The group had several successful singles like “Jail House Rap,” “Can You Feel It?” and “Fat Boys,” to name a few. They even recorded hits with The Beach Boys and Chubby Checker. Their album Crushin‘ even achieved platinum status, a testament to their popularity and influence at the time.

The Fat Boys also made their mark in film, adding another dimension to their legacy.

They were featured in the 1985 film “Krush Groove,” a film loosely based on the early days of Def Jam Recordings. The Fat Boys shared the screen with other big names in music like Run-D.M.C., Sheila E., Beastie Boys, Kurtis Blow, and a young LL Cool J.

The Fat Boys also starred in the 1987 comedy “Disorderlies,” where they played orderlies who brought their good-natured antics to an ailing man’s home, re-energizing him and eventually uncovering a plot against him.

Despite the joyous occasion of their induction, the celebration is touched with a hint of melancholy as two members of the trio, Prince Markie Dee and Buff Love, are no longer with us.

Buff Love, known for his large stature that was emblematic of the group’s image, tragically passed away in 1995 from a heart attack. His weight, which had contributed to his lymphedema diagnosis, was a factor in his death.

Prince Markie Dee, on the other hand, passed away in 2021 from congestive heart failure. Close to his death, he suffered distressing health issues, including swelling in his legs, which rapidly worsened his condition.

The Fat Boys’ induction into the LIMEHOF is a testament to their lasting legacy and the impact they had on the music and entertainment industry.

While the group may no longer be complete, their contributions to music and culture continue to resonate, ensuring they will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.