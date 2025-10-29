The Weeknd & Shakira Help Launch A $100M Campaign For Kids’ Education

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shakira joined forces with The Weeknd and other global figures to help raise $100 million for education through FIFA and Global Citizen’s new initiative.

Shakira and The Weeknd have signed on to the FIFA Global Citizen Education board, joining a star-powered lineup aiming to raise $100 million for global education ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Latin pop icon and Canadian chart-topper will collaborate with a mix of entertainers, athletes and business leaders, including Ivanka Trump, Hugh Jackman, Serena Williams, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

Their mission: help steer a fund that provides educational access to underserved children around the world.

The initiative is a joint effort between FIFA and Global Citizen, who announced that the campaign aims to reach 100,000 children across over 200 communities.

The board of celebrities will use their platforms and personal stories to guide the strategy and, according to the press release, ensure the project “achieves maximum impact.”

The partnership comes as Global Citizen reports that 350 million children globally are currently out of school.

This announcement follows FIFA’s March reveal that Coldplay’s Chris Martin will produce the organization’s first-ever halftime show for the 2026 tournament, modeled after the Super Bowl spectacle.

The final match is scheduled for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.