Timbaland To Be Honored With Street Naming & Weekend Celebration In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach will honor Timbaland with the unveiling of “Timbaland Way” during a weekend of events celebrating his legacy and hometown roots.

Timbaland is about to receive the kind of homecoming only a legend can inspire as Virginia Beach prepares to dedicate a street in his honor. The city will unveil “Timbaland Way” during a multi-day tribute designed to spotlight his career, his roots and the creative energy of the 757.

According to organizers, the festivities won’t just be a sign unveiling. The weekend is packed with school visits, community mixers bringing together artists and tech innovators, and events designed to inspire the next wave of talent from the region.

“Virginia Beach is rolling out the red carpet for its own hitmaking icon with the unveiling of Timbaland Way,” organizers said in a statement. “Across one unforgettable weekend, the city will buzz with school visits, high-energy mixers uniting local creatives and tech visionaries, and inspiring moments that connect the past, present, and future of 757 talent. The celebration builds to a history-making celebration of Timbaland and Friends, cementing Timbaland’s legacy as both a global pioneer, unmatched innovator and a hometown hero.”

The “Timbaland and Friends” event will serve as the grand finale, bringing the super-producer’s chart-topping collaborators and local community together for what is expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment in Virginia Beach history. The event takes place at The NorVa (@thenorva) on Saturday, October 18th at 7PM.

Born Timothy Mosley, Timbaland rose from his Virginia Beach beginnings to become one of the most influential producers in Hip-Hop and pop. Known for his futuristic beats and genre-bending sound, he helped redefine music in the 1990s and 2000s. He worked with everyone from Missy Elliott and Aaliyah to Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z. His production fingerprints continue to shape global hits today. The honor is a testament to his personal achievements and his cultural imprint of the region that raised him.

More details on the full schedule of events are expected in the coming weeks.