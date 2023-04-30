Toni Braxton Lucky She Didn’t Have Massive Heart Attack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Toni Braxton says undergoing heart surgery was ‘traumatic’ after emergency situation. Read more.

Toni Braxton has revealed she underwent emergency heart surgery in September to treat a life-threatening lupus complication.

The “Un-Break My Heart” singer, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2008, underwent a procedure after doctors discovered that one of her coronary arteries was 80 percent blocked following a series of routine blood and urine tests in September.

“I kept putting (the tests) off thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fine. I’ll be okay.’ But my doctor was persistent and I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities,” Braxton told People. “I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked. The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived… It was a traumatic moment for me. I was in shock.”

The 55-year-old underwent emergency surgery two days later and had a stent inserted into the artery to keep it from narrowing or closing.

Reflecting on the health scare, the Grammy-winning singer told People that she will never put off doing her routine tests again.

“It was really a scary moment. Had I not gotten that test, my life would’ve been different,” Braxton acknowledged. “I look at it like it was a blessing in disguise for me because now, putting off tests? Oh no, I will not put off tests. If all I have to do for my lupus and my kidney health is pee in a cup, I can pee in a cup.”

Lupus is a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs.