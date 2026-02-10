Tony Yayo Storms Off Set As He & Uncle Murda Feud Over Strippers In Debut Podcast Episode

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda launched their “Real Report” podcast with a heated debate about which city has the best strippers and strip clubs.

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda turned their friendship into content gold with the debut of The Real Report podcast.

The G-Unit veterans launched their new show with a heated argument about strip clubs, leaving both rappers going at each other’s throats – pause.

The Brooklyn and Queens duo spent nearly 20 minutes debating which city has the best strippers.

Tony Yayo defended New York while Uncle Murda championed Atlanta and Miami. Their back-and-forth got so intense that Murda called his co-host “stupid” and Yayo briefly walked off the set.

“The difference between the strip clubs in New York and Atlanta? There’s really no difference,” Uncle Murda said during the episode. “It’s just the girls in sections.”

Yayo tried to share his own perspective on the regional differences, but Murda recalled a story about producer Jermaine Dupri visiting a New York strip club and complaining about the lack of nudity compared to southern venues.

“I remember Jermaine Dupri one time when we was in the club,” Yayo explained. “Jermaine Dupri was like, ‘Yo, y’all throwing all this money and these girls in here ain’t even getting naked.’ I’m glad he walked out.”

The argument escalated when Uncle Murda began breaking down the differences in entertainment value between cities. He argued that Atlanta and Miami strippers provide more elaborate performances with pole tricks and full nudity.

“If you go to these other places like Miami and Atlanta, these strippers are doing more,” Uncle Murda said. “And on top of that, the strippers in New York can’t even get naked like that. If you go to places like Atlanta, they getting naked. They actually got to pay taxes in other spots instead of New York.”

Uncle Murda shared a story about rapper Blueface’s first visit to a New York strip club. He described how the California artist was shocked by the aggressive approach of New York dancers.

“The first time he was in the strip club in New York, him and his people started throwing money in the air,” Uncle Murda recalled. “He seeing how the strippers came immediately like running to the section. He was like, ‘Oh damn, these girls looking like ants in this m###########.'”

Both rappers eventually graded the different cities on their “Real Report Card” segment.

Uncle Murda gave New York strippers an A-minus while awarding Atlanta and Miami dancers straight A’s for their performances and entertainment value.

Yayo reluctantly accepted the grades but remained loyal to New York’s scene.