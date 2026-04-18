Tory Lanez Demands $100 Million From California Prison System After Vicious Stabbing

Tory Lanez is suing California’s prison system for $100 million after being stabbed 16 times by an inmate in May 2025.

Tory Lanez is taking the California prison system to court for $100 million after surviving a brutal stabbing attack that left him hospitalized with a collapsed lung.

The rapper filed a federal lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the warden, and guards at Tehachapi prison, claiming officials negligently housed him with an inmate who had a documented history of violence.

On May 12, 2025, fellow prisoner Santino Casio attacked him with a homemade shank, stabbing him 16 times across his back, torso, head, and face in what the lawsuit describes as an unprovoked, life-threatening assault.

The injuries were severe enough that Tory Lanez required emergency airlifting to a hospital.

Casio’s background made the housing decision particularly reckless, according to the legal filing.

The inmate is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, and he’s got prior convictions for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon in 2008 and manufacturing a deadly weapon in 2018.

The lawsuit argues that prison officials either knew or should have known that placing these two men together created a dangerous situation.

It also alleges that correctional officers responded too slowly to the attack and failed to deploy standard emergency measures like flash grenades or smoke bombs to stop Casio.

The filing emphasizes that Lanez’s high-profile celebrity status made him an obvious target for violence inside the facility.

According to AP News, there’s no record of Casio being charged in connection with the stabbing.

Tory Lanez was subsequently transferred to California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County.

Beyond the physical injuries, the lawsuit also claims prison officials unlawfully seized his songbooks containing unpublished lyrics with significant commercial value and refused to return them.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence after his 2022 conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020.

The rapper’s legal team is arguing that the prison’s negligence directly caused his injuries and emotional trauma.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Ike Dodson declined to comment, stating the agency doesn’t address pending litigation.